VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CSA opened at $59.25 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

