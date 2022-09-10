Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 49,469 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 49,469 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $41,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,148,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,749,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 61.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

