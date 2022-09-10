Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 13,140 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Zebra Technologies worth $26,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

ZBRA stock opened at $307.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.81. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

