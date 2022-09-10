Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 55,708 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 253.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,708 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.9 %

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $96.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

