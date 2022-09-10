Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,454 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,572,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,659 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,210,357 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $292.11 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.08.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

