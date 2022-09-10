Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $25.55 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $7,151,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

