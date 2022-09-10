VideoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.57 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aerium (AERM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrownCoin (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ghoul Coin (GHOUL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR FDN (EXMR) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bonorum Coin (BONO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network powere by Filecoin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

