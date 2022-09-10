Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Trading Down 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44. 240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.56% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

