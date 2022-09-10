Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 23rd

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EDI opened at $4.90 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

