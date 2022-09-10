Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lowered by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 239,691 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.8% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $182,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $205.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

