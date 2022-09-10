Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Stock Position Lifted by Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 894,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,062 shares during the quarter. Vor Biopharma comprises about 1.4% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s holdings in Vor Biopharma were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Vor Biopharma Trading Up 0.8 %
VOR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,398. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vor Biopharma Profile
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vor Biopharma (VOR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.