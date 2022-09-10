Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Stock Position Lifted by Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 894,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,062 shares during the quarter. Vor Biopharma comprises about 1.4% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s holdings in Vor Biopharma were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

VOR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,398. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOR shares. Wedbush reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

