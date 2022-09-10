Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.04 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $88.89 million and approximately $19.04 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for about $3.72 or 0.00017259 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,550.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00059325 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00068072 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005512 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00076363 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.