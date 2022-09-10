Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.7% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.84. 5,381,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,835,987. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.31.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

