Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,779,152 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 195.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779,152 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises about 4.7% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $74,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 706,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $2,331,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 5,481,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -526.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

