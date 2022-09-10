Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Invests $17.45 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,111 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of United Rentals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.14. 469,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,055. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

