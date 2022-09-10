Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Invests $29.70 Million in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 388,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,704,000. Kilroy Realty makes up 1.9% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.06%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.