Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases 51,576 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of EPR Properties worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 530,082 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,286,000 after buying an additional 517,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 256,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,439,000 after buying an additional 233,308 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

EPR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 434,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

