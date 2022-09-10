Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 183,451 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,451 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $47,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

FR traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.