Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Takes $20.91 Million Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,216,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,000. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers accounts for approximately 1.3% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.17% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,406,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,711,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 347,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,161. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 205.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

