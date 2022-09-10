Wealthsimple Inc. Makes New $517,000 Investment in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.0% of Wealthsimple Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $204,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 231.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,795,000.
Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $20.54.
