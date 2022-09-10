Wealthsimple Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Wealthsimple Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 287.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 593.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 40,335 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $897,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.6 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Shares of BNS opened at $56.32 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.