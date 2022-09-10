WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $106.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 75,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

