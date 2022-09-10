Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $100.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of OKTA opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.43.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Okta by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,253 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Okta by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Okta by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

