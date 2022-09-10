Wells Fargo & Company Trims UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Target Price to $22.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.97.

PATH stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 16.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in UiPath by 53.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,197 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 432,097 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 104,430 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in UiPath by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 82,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

