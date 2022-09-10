Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,011 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after acquiring an additional 235,153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 837,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

