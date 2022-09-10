Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.04. 4,126,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.