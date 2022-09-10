Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $3.87 on Friday, hitting $191.69. 2,909,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,708. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average is $189.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

