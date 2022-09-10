Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,242 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,557,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,510,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

