Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.88. 2,016,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,292. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.57 and a 200 day moving average of $232.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.