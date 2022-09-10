Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.0 %

About Toyota Motor

TM traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $140.96 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average is $163.39.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

