Wing Finance Price Up 7.9% This Week (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $31.61 million and $20.66 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for about $11.21 or 0.00052626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.55 or 1.00013068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,820,374 coins. The official website for Wing Finance is wing.finance. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi.During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.