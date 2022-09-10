Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.96. 2,040,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,581. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.49. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of -217.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global cut Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.97.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

