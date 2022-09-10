Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Position Increased by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.92% of Workiva worth $56,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter valued at $229,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Workiva by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 7,662.8% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 10.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 917,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,289,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,753,000 after acquiring an additional 22,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $173.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

