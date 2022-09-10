XRP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $975.82 Million (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $17.74 billion and $975.82 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00162869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00094864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000300 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP (XRP) is a XRP LCP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,302,361 coins and its circulating supply is 49,826,021,773 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP positions itself as one of the most liquid currencies which is fast (settles in 3-5 seconds), scalable (can handle 1,500 transactions per second), decentralized (140+ validators), stable (7-year track record) and with a negligible energy consumption (due to the consensus protocol vs proof-of-work). XRP is a distributed network which means transactions occur immediately across the network – and as it is peer to peer – the network is resilient to systemic risk. XRPs aren't mined – unlike bitcoin and its peers – but each transaction destroys a small amount of XRP which adds a deflationary measure into the system.XRP Ledger Consensus Protocol- The XRP Ledger (XRPL) does not employ a proof-of-work (PoW) algorithm, as seen with Bitcoin’s blockchain, or a proof-of-stake (PoS) algorithm, as with the Ethereum 2.0 blockchain. Instead, the XRP Ledger relies on a setup called the XRP Ledger Consensus Protocol to validate account balances and perform transactions. The consensus works to improve the integrity of the system by preventing double-spending.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block/Ledgers Number only), Ripple Data API (Total Supply only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

