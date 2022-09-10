Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Position Lowered by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP decreased its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,904,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 171,083 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned about 2.51% of Yandex worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the first quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Yandex by 161.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YNDX remained flat at $18.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

