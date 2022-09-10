Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $76,747.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,542.27 or 1.00011831 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036650 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official website is yop.finance. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

