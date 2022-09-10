Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $76,747.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035995 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,542.27 or 1.00011831 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036650 BTC.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official website is yop.finance. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
