Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $144.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.16.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

