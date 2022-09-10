Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.
Zscaler Stock Up 21.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Zscaler by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 98.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 22.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Further Reading
