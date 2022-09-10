Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Zscaler Stock Up 21.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,935,664.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Zscaler by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 98.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 22.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

