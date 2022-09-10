Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock traded up $33.75 on Friday, reaching $188.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,412,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,923. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.15.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

