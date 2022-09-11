111,242 Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of A10 Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 21.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 82.2% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 61,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 587,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 91,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Up 3.8 %

ATEN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 544,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,946. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.93. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $105,687.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,102.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $105,687.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,102.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $30,348.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $956,394.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,297. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Articles

