153,468 Shares in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Bought by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 153,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Exagen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exagen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exagen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Exagen by 25.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Exagen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Stock Down 1.6 %

XGN stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Exagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.23). Exagen had a negative net margin of 85.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%. The business had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered shares of Exagen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Exagen Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

