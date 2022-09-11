16,836 Shares in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Bought by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KAR. City State Bank bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

