170,616 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Purchased by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.05% of loanDepot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 411,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 192,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

loanDepot Price Performance

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,042,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,353,164.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 333,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,042,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,353,164.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 309,213 shares of company stock worth $492,972 and have sold 2,353,523 shares worth $3,772,301.

Shares of LDI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. 457,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $557.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.08. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $8.89.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

loanDepot Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

