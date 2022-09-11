191,378 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 191,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 30.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,143. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.26.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.