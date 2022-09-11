300,842 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,000. Uber Technologies makes up 1.6% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.78. 28,055,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,760,792. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

