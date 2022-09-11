475,859 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Acquired by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 475,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,000. BigCommerce accounts for about 1.2% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.66% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

BIGC traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $16.99. 1,447,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,200. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $409,846.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,546. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

