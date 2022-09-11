59 North Capital Management LP Acquires 21,232 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the quarter. Viad accounts for about 6.3% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings in Viad were worth $24,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viad stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.38. 56,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $791.40 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.73. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91.

A number of analysts have commented on VVI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Viad in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

