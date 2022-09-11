7,770 Shares in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) Bought by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned 0.78% of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JIGB opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $56.87.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.