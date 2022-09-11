83,644 Shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 83,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. BrightSphere Investment Group accounts for 1.3% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $9,312,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 329,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 798,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after buying an additional 323,442 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 217,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,872,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 2.2 %

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 171,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,238. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $763.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.58.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 65.73% and a return on equity of 46.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

