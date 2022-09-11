88mph (MPH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63,267.00

88mph (MPH) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00013548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $63,267.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035806 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.47 or 0.99997429 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036914 BTC.
About 88mph
88mph is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app.
88mph Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.
